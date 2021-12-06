Putin To Meet PM Modi Today; Afghanistan, Technology, Weapons on Agenda

Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi.
(File photo)
Russian President Vladimir Putin will land in India on Monday, 6 December, to participate in the 21st annual India-Russia summit with his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ANI reported.
This will be the first time Prime Minister Modi and President Putin will be meeting in person since they last met in 2019 during the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil.
The meeting will take place at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, where Modi will host a dinner for Putin.
Bilateral relations and strategic ties between the two nations will be discussed. China is also expected to be a major topic of discussion.
India and Russia will also renew a framework for military-technical cooperation for the next 10 years, and are also expected to announce a joint commission on technology and science, The Indian Express reported.
They will also finalise numerous defence procurement proposals, and discuss the joint production of twin-engine Kamov-226T light helicopters for the Indian Army.
Before the annual summit takes place, both nations will also conduct the first 2+2 dialogue of the foreign and defence ministers, which is expected to focus on "political and defence issues of mutual interest."
"The agenda for the dialogue will cover political and defence issues of mutual interest. The establishment of this new mechanism of two plus two dialogue is expected to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, according to NDTV.
(With inputs from ANI, Indian Express, and NDTV.)