Was Offered Cash to Leave Protest: Nihang Head After Photo With Tomar Goes Viral

A purported photo of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar with Nihang sect chief Baba Aman Singh has led to a political furore, even as the latter has alleged that he was offered money to leave the protest site at Singhu border, where farmers have been agitating against the Centre's farm laws.

This comes amid a row over the brutal murder of Lakhbir Singh by a group of Nihang Sikhs at a farmers protest site last week. Four Nihangs of this group were arrested for the killing.

The photo in question shows Tomar with Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harwinder Garewal, and Gurmeet Singh Pinki – a Punjab police officer who has been dismissed from service and convicted for murder. Along with them in the photo is Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary, at whose residence the meeting was reportedly held.