Punjab Polls: Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu Files Nomination From Amritsar East

Congress candidate from Amritsar East, Navjot Singh Sidhu, filed his nomination on Saturday, 29 January, for the state Assembly elections.

The Punjab Congress chief stated that Amritsar had always believed in the Congress and will continue to put its faith in the party in the forthcoming elections.

“I don’t want to turn loktantra (democracy) into dandatantra (force)… This city had, have and will continue to have its faith in the Congress,” he said.

In an interesting situation, Sidhu is the sitting legislator from the seat in Amritsar East, and his opposition is Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD's) leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

On the nomination of the SAD candidate from Majitha and Amritsar East constituencies, Sidhu warned the MLA.