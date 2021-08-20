Former Punjab Top Cop Sumedh Singh Saini Released a Day After Arrest

Saini is a 1982-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Punjab cadre who had expanded his power in the state with the aid of the former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. Over the years, Saini's name has been mired in several controversies relating to allegations of police atrocities and impunity.

Ensaaf, a non-profit organisation focusing on police impunity in Punjab, had indicated that over 150 enforced disappearances or killings took place in areas under Saini’s command. Their study alleges that the former DGP was personally involved in at least 24 such cases.

The former top cop is also facing trial for the abduction and murder of Balwant Singh Multani in 1991. Multani was a junior engineer with the government in Chandigarh and the son of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Darshan Singh Multani.