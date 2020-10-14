Punjab Govt to Bring in New Legislation Against Centre’s Farm Laws

The special session of the state Assembly will take place on 19 October.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s state Cabinet, on Wednesday, 14 October, decided to convene a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to bring in a legislation that could counter Union Government’s contentious farm laws, reported PTI.

The special session of the state Assembly will take place on 19 October. Referring to the new farm laws as “anti-federal and vicious”, the chief minister reportedly had declared that they were going to fight them.

A statement released by the Punjab government, according to PTI, said that the Governor of the state has been authorised to convene the 13th (special) session of 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha, as per clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India. In the previous Punjab Assembly session, on 28 August, the state had passed a resolution to reject the three ordinances, that later became laws.

Farmers Leave Meeting Over Minister’s Absence

Meanwhile, the representatives of 30 farmer organisations from Punjab, on Wednesday, walked out of the meeting called by the government amid the massive unrest over the newly enacted farm laws. The farmer organisation leaders were miffed over the absence of the Union minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar. The Centre had called the meeting and the farmers' groups had finally decided on Tuesday that they would attend, reported NDTV. The agriculture secretary attended the meeting, but the farmers demanded talks with the Union minister.



Several farmer groups across the country have expressed significant unhappiness and apprehensions regarding the farm laws.

(With inputs from PTI.)