'Demanded Rs 50,000 Cr Annual Package': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Meets PM Modi

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/PMO India)
Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday, 24 March. This is Mann's maiden visit to New Delhi after being sworn in as the CM of Punjab on 16 March.
Earlier the same day, Mann said that Punjab’s financial situation is dire and the state government has demanded Rs 50,000 crore financial package to improve the state’s financial condition. He said,
Mann is also expected to meet with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) conveyor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Parliament on Thursday.
On 16 March, Bhagwant Mann took charge as the CM of Punjab after AAP decimated the Congress party in the Assembly elections held in February.
As per Election Commission (EC) data, Mann received 64.29 percent of the votes.
