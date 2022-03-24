'Demanded Rs 50,000 Cr Annual Package': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Meets PM Modi

This is Mann's maiden visit to New Delhi after being sworn in as chief minister of Punjab on 16 March.
The Quint
India
Updated:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/PMO India)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with Prime Minister Narendra Modi</p></div>

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday, 24 March. This is Mann's maiden visit to New Delhi after being sworn in as the CM of Punjab on 16 March.

Earlier the same day, Mann said that Punjab’s financial situation is dire and the state government has demanded Rs 50,000 crore financial package to improve the state’s financial condition. He said,

“We need the support of the Center to maintain national security. Punjab's financial condition is in doldrums. We've demanded Rs 50,000-crore package per year for 2 years to improve state's financial situation.”
Bhagwant Mann, as per ANI

Mann is also expected to meet with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) conveyor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Parliament on Thursday.

Also Read'My Personal Number': Bhagwant Mann Announces Anti-Corruption Hotline for Punjab

On 16 March, Bhagwant Mann took charge as the CM of Punjab after AAP decimated the Congress party in the Assembly elections held in February.

AAP swept the Punjab Assembly elections, winning 92 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

As per Election Commission (EC) data, Mann received 64.29 percent of the votes.

Also ReadBhagwant Mann Named Aam Aadmi Party's CM Face for Punjab Polls

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 24 Mar 2022,04:06 PM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT