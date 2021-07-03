AAP Workers Protest Power Cuts in Punjab, Cops Use Water Cannons

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers were dispersed from a protest outside Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's 'Siswan Farm House' by the police, who used water cannons on the protesters.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty)
The AAP workers were demonstrating against the power cuts in the state.
The AAP workers were demonstrating against the power cuts in the state.
AAP MP Bhagwant Mann and MLA Harpal Singh Cheema were detained by the police for participating in the demonstration, ANI reported.
Punjab is witnessing a severe shortage of electricity, forcing the state government to curtail timings of government office operations from Friday, 2 July, and cutting down power supply to high-energy consuming industries.
On 2 July, AAP had urged its workers to 'gherao' the chief minister's farmhouse on Saturday over the issue.
Speaking to IANS, AAP MLA and Youth Wing state president Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer had said, "Like the Badals, the Captain government is also taking bribes from the power companies."
