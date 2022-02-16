Protests Intensify in Karnataka As Colleges Turn Away Students Wearing Hijabs

Tensions in Karnataka boiled over again after several pre-university colleges turned away students wearing hijabs on Wednesday, 16 February, who then began staging protests outside campuses. Protests have, reportedly, erupted in Vijaypura, Bijapur, Kalaburagi Raichur, and Yadgir.

The Government PU College in north Karnataka's Vijaypura, which had permitted hijabs earlier, has now denied entry to students. At the DVS College in Shivamogga, students told PTI that practising their faith was more important than any government order.

"Today was our test and we are not allowed to go in. For us, practising our faith is as important as education and the burqa is part of our faith. We will not remove it," one of the students was quoted as saying by PTI.