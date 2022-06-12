Prophet Remarks Row: Mumbai Police Summons BJP's Nupur Sharma on 25 June

Mumbai Police on Saturday, 11 June issued a summons to suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson Nupur Sharma, in connection with the case pertaining to her derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Sharma by the Pydhonie Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The notice has been issued under section 41 of the CrPC, asking the suspended BJP spokesperson to appear before the investigating officer at 11 am on 25 June.