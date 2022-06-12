Prophet Remarks Row: Mumbai Police Summons BJP's Nupur Sharma on 25 June

Suspended BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma
(Photo: Facebook)
Mumbai Police on Saturday, 11 June issued a summons to suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson Nupur Sharma, in connection with the case pertaining to her derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.
A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Sharma by the Pydhonie Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
The notice has been issued under section 41 of the CrPC, asking the suspended BJP spokesperson to appear before the investigating officer at 11 am on 25 June.
The death toll from the violence stood at two on Saturday morning, both the deceased persons were from Jharkhand's Ranchi.
Saharanpur SSP Akash Tomar claimed that these were illegal constructions and similar actions will be taken against any other illegal properties found. Of those accused of violence, 200 have been identified and 64 have been arrested, he added.
The list of countries that have censured the Indian government includes Kuwait, Iran, Iraq, Qatar, Indonesia, UAE, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Libya, Taliban in Afghanistan, Jordan, Turkey, and the Maldives.
Sharma then furnished an unconditional apology and claimed that she was receiving death threats from people. She and her family were then provided security by the Delhi Police.
