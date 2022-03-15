Probe Without Any ‘Influence or Fear’: Delhi HC to Police Over Faizan’s Death

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 15 March, asked the Delhi Police to complete the investigation into the death of 23-year-old Faizan, who died during the Delhi riots of 2020, without any “influence and fear.”

This comes after two years a video went viral, wherein Faizan along with other injured men can be seen being beaten by security personnel, who coerce Faizan and others to sing the national anthem.

While hearing the petition which was filed by Faizan’s mother in 2020 for a court-monitored SIT probe in the case, Justice Chandra Dhari Singh reprimanded the police and said, “Whatever important person is involved, whatever VIP is involved, you have to complete the investigation without any influence. There is a purpose for keeping this writ petition in this court. I am not here to interfere in any manner in the investigation of the investigating agency (but) if I saw anything hanky panky in this (status) report, then I can interfere,” The Indian Express reported.