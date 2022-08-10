Priyanka Gandhi Tests Positive for COVID-19, Rahul Cancels Rajasthan Visit

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday, 10 August, said she has tested positive for Covid again and would be isolating at home while following all protocols.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has cancelled his visit to Rajasthan as a precautionary measure after Priyanka Gandhi and some other party leaders tested positive for Covid, sources said.

Rahul Gandhi was to address a training programme of Congress workers at Tijara in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Wednesday, 10 August.