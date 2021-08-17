PM Modi's Popularity Sunk From 66% To 24% in 1 Year, Shows India Today Poll

PM Narendra Modi’s approval rating fell by 22 points in April 2021. Image used for representational purposes.
According to the latest 'Mood of the Nation' (MOTN) survey conducted by India Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity has plummeted drastically from January to August — an indicator of the populace's discontent over the management of the devastating second wave of COVID-19, among other issues.
In comparison, 38 percent of the respondents had displayed an inclination towards his candidacy in January, and 66 percent had affirmed the same in the survey conducted in 2020.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been ranked as the second most popular contender for the prime minister's post with 11 percent of the respondents answering in his favour, as per the India Today survey results. His popularity appears to have grown since the previous two surveys — wherein 10 percent and 3 percent people had taken his name.
Amit Shah, on the other hand, was voted as most suitable to replace Modi as BJP's prime ministerial candidate, in the MOTN survey.
According to the survey, merely 38 percent approved of the Congress's performance as an Opposition party. The percentage of those against the inclusion of the Gandhi family in the party, however, has decreased to 45 percent from 52 percent in January.
Here's what the results of the survey show.
In congruence with the results of the India Today MOTN survey conducted in January this year, the coronavirus pandemic was voted as the most significant problem presently being faced by the country by 23 percent of the pollees in August.
Forty-nine percent of those surveyed expressed discontent over PM Modi's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The percentage, which was determined to be 18 percent last August, has seen a significant surge, which may be attributed to the acute shortage of medical resources and inadequate containment measures in the long-drawn second wave.
Both the state and the central governments were to blame for the second wave, 44 percent pollees said.
Large gatherings at Kumbh Mela, election rallies, and Ramzan, were ranked as the top factor that fuelled the second wave.
The hike in prices surpassed unemployment to become the second most pressing issue in the sample population's opinion. The rising fuel prices, economic slowdown, corruption, and farm distress were named as other serious issues in the MOTN survey.
Forty-seven percent respondents rated the Centre's handling of the economy as 'Good' or 'Outstanding' — the lowest such percentage since 2016. Thirty-nine percent of the sample said that the economic policies under the Modi-led government have benefitted only big businesses.
Forty-five percent of the participants think that the level of corruption has increased.
A mere 38 percent of the voters hailed the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Campaign as a good initiative.
Forty-five percent of the respondents in the India Today survey feel that the state of democracy is in danger in India. Forty-seven percent, however, disagree with the statement.
While 34 percent of the voters opine that the state of communal harmony has improved under the NDA government, the same percentage believe that it has deteriorated.
Recently-elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was determined to be the most popular chief minister in his home state, winning 42 percent of the votes.
He was closely followed by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (at 38 percent), and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (35 percent).
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal garnered only 22 percent of the votes in his favour, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee got 30 percent.
