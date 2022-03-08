'Indian Economy Picking Up Pace, Reflecting Reforms of Our Govt': PM Modi

Indian economy is picking pace after the pandemic, reflecting the fundamentals and reforms of our government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a webinar on 'Financing for Growth & Aspirational Economy' on Tuesday, 8 March.
PM Modi said that there is a need to identify 8-10 sectors where India can be among the top three. "It's essential for financial institutions to support such companies," he said.
PM Modi also underscored the importance of building digital highways in rural India and "tailoring financial inclusion products to suit rural needs."
PM Modi also said that India had set a target of net-zero carbon emissions by the year 2070. "To speed up work on this, it's necessary to accelerate environment-friendly projects."
He also extended his greetings on International Women's Day.
