'Rare Blessing to Humanity': PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, 6 February, that he is “anguished beyond words” over the death of Bharat Ratna awardee and legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar. She passed away at the age of 92, after battling with COVID pneumonia for several weeks.

In a tribute video uploaded on YouTube, PM Modi said, "There are so many people, who can say with pride, that they had a close relationship with Lata didi. People from all walks of life fondly remember her. This shows that Lata didi has such a big personality."

He added, "The entire country mourns this loss. People like Lata didi are like a blessing granted only a few times."

PM Narendra Modi tweeted,