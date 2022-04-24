PM Modi Conferred with The First Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Shanmukhananda Hall
(Photo: Screenshot/Twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, 24 April, was conferred with the first of its kind 'Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award', at an award function in Shanmukhananda Hall, in Mumbai.
After receiving the award, he said although he does not understand music as the deep subject it is, according to culture, it is both a practise and a feeling.
Lata Mangeshkar, or the 'Nightingale of India', passed away on 6 February, at the age of 92, after contracting pneumonia and COVID-19.
PM Modi giving a speech on the occasion
Numerous eminent personalities were present on the occasion, including Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Minister Subhash Desai.
"What can be a greater privilege than to have got the love of your sister from Lata didi, who has given the gift of love and emotion to generations," Modi said on the occasion.
Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Charitable Trust had earlier stated that the award will be proffered every year to an individual "who has made path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary contributions to our nation, its people and our society," reported FPJ.
