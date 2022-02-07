Lata Mangeshkar – ‘A Phenomenon Beyond Genius’

This podcast is a tribute to the legend, Lata Mangeshkar.
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/ The Quint)
A voice that has lent pehchaan to female actors for at least 70 years. A voice that evokes reverence. A voice that the entire nation emotes with – for pain, hurt, longing, and joy. There is a Lata Mangeshkar song for every mood.
'Nightingale of India' – Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after contracting pneumonia and COVID-19.
Speaking to The Quint, Sharmila Tagore says that Mangeshkar gained such an iconic status because she resonated with people across generations. The legendary singer sang songs for Shobhana Samartha, Tagore's daughter Tanuja, and even her daughter, Kajol. In this podcast you will also hear from lyricist Swanand Kirkire who describes Lata ji as 'phenomenon beyond genius.'
But what is it about her that makes her so close to the hearts of Indians around the globe? The answer is not just one, but many.
This podcast is a tribute to the legend. Tune in.
