Lata Mangeshkar – ‘A Phenomenon Beyond Genius’

Speaking to The Quint, Sharmila Tagore says that Mangeshkar gained such an iconic status because she resonated with people across generations. The legendary singer sang songs for Shobhana Samartha, Tagore's daughter Tanuja, and even her daughter, Kajol. In this podcast you will also hear from lyricist Swanand Kirkire who describes Lata ji as 'phenomenon beyond genius.'

But what is it about her that makes her so close to the hearts of Indians around the globe? The answer is not just one, but many.

This podcast is a tribute to the legend. Tune in.