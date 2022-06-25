'BRICS Nations Should Provide Mutual Support in Designating Terrorists': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 24 June, said that the BRICS member nations should understand each other's security concerns and provide mutual support in the designation of terrorists, asserting that this sensitive issue should not be "politicised".

Modi's made the comments at the summit of the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa), days after China blocked a joint proposal by India and the US to designate Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki as an international terrorist under the provisions of the UN sanctions committee.

Besides Modi, the two-day summit was participated by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a statement at the end of the China-hosted summit, the MEA on Friday provided the details of the prime minister's suggestions and comments during the deliberations.