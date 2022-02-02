Budget 2022 Takes India Towards Modernisation, Focuses on Poor & Youth: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers across the country virtually on Wednesday, 2 February, a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget 2022.
(Photo Courtesy: BJP)
"This budget has several steps to take India on the road towards modernization. In the last 7 years, the decisions taken are continuously enlarging the Indian economy. 7-8 years ago, India's GDP was Rs 1.10 lakh crore. Today, our GDP is nearly Rs 2.3 lakh crore," PM Modi stated.
"This Budget focuses on the poor, middle class and youth and aims to provide them basic necessities. Our government is working on the provision of basic facilities," he said.
At the outset of the virtual 'Atmanirbhar Arthvyawastha' address, Modi said, "It is not possible to explain the whole Budget in one Budget speech... The party has invited me to speak about the government's vision with the Budget."
"This is the time for new opportunities, the time for fulfillment of new resolutions. It is very important that India should become self-reliant and a modern India should be built on the foundation of self-reliant India," he added.
"The budget also focused on modernizing Indian agriculture with a focus on organic farming. This will make farming more lucrative. Kisan drones and other machinery will be made available to the farmers at reasonable prices," Modi said.
"We've taken steps to make a Natural Farming Corridor which will be 2,500 km long and nearly 10 km wide. In the first phase, it will be implemented in Uttarakhand, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal around river Ganga. It will be a complete eco-system," Modi announced.
"There is also a lot of discussion about Central Bank Digital Currency in today's newspapers. This will give a big boost to the digital economy. This digital rupee, which is our physical currency now, will have a digital form and it will be controlled by RBI. It can be exchanged with physical currency," Prime Minister Modi asserted during his address on Wednesday.
"Today cheap and fast internet has become the identity of India. Very soon optical fiber connectivity will be completed to all the villages. 5G service is going to give a different dimension to ease of living and ease of doing business in India," he said.
"In 2014, the nation had 90,000 kms of National Highways. These were built in the last 70 years. In the last 7 years, we've created 50,000 kms of national highways. Under PM Gati Shakti, thousands of kms of new national highways will be created," PM Modi said during his address.
"Multimodal Logistics Parks will be set up at 4 places in the country... This will reduce the time taken to transport anything for industries, trade, will help in increasing exports from India," he noted.
"In this year's budget, there's provision for 80 lakh pucca houses for the poor. For the same, Rs 48,000 crore has been allotted. This will help them overcome poverty and take them forward," the prime minister shared.
"Those who were poor lived in huts, now they have their own house. The amount for these houses has also increased as compared to earlier and the size of the houses has also increased so that the children get a place to study. The great thing is that most of these houses are in the name of women, that is, we have made women the mistress of the house," he said.
"In this budget, an announcement has been made that in Aspirational Districts, Aspirational Blocks will be worked upon in coordination with states. This will take developmental work to the lowest level of the society and empower them," PM Modi stated.
A campaign to expand connectivity and modern infrastructure in the Himalayan regions has also been introduced in the budget, the prime minister said during his address.
"Parvat Mala Yojana will provide modern connectivity and infrastructure in the Himalayan region. This will smoothen access to the hills - both for tourists, pilgrims and most importantly, for our defence forces," he said.
"Due to the efforts of the BJP government, water has started reaching about 9 crore rural households in the country today. Out of this, more than 5 crore water connections have been given under Jal Jeevan Mission in the last two years," PM Modi said.
"It has been announced in the budget that this year about 4 crore rural households will be given water connections," he added.
Asserting that the picture of Bundelkhand region of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh is also going to "change with the provision of thousands of crores especially for the Ken-Betwa link," PM Modi said, "Now more greenery will come in the fields of Bundelkhand, drinking water will come in the houses, water will come in the fields."
Soon after the Budget was presented on Monday, the prime minister had called the budget "people-friendly and progressive," and had said that it has brought new hopes and opportunities for the common people.