'O Mitron' More Dangerous Than Omicron: Tharoor Slams PM Modi for Polarisation

The attack was ostensibly aimed at Modi's administration, as 'Mitron', the Hindi word for 'friends' is associated with the PM, who has begun his speeches by addressing the crowd as such on several occasions.

The Congress leader has repeatedly attacked the BJP government for its divisive and polarising rhetoric.

Two days before his swipe at Modi, the Congress MP had brought Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath under fire and said, "you don't know how much damage you have caused to the country", and hash-tagged 'Inclusive India'.