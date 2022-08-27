Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Punished Physically': Pregnant Professor Accuses JNU Admin of Harassment

"I am being severely harassed physically, mentally and socially," said Gayettri Dixit, assistant professor at JNU.
Professor accuses the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration of harassment.

An assistant professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), who is eight months pregnant, on Friday, 26 August, accused the varsity administration of "insulting, harassing and intimidating" her.

Addressing a press conference, Gayettri Dixit, assistant professor at the Centre for African Studies, said, "I am being severely harassed and punished continuously physically, mentally and socially. Due to the atrocities by the administration, I fell unconscious at my university residence and was rushed to the...hospital in an ambulance on July 26."

Dixit alleged that she and her husband were being threatened after she had availed leave, and added if any harm was caused to the child she was carrying, the administration would be responsible.
The JNU administration did not respond to calls from the Press Trust of India to seek its response.

In a statement, the JNU Teachers Federation (JNUTF) said the administration should refrain from attempting to violate teachers' dignity.

"We demand safety and security for the female faculty member and her family," the JNUTF said.

