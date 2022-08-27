'Punished Physically': Pregnant Professor Accuses JNU Admin of Harassment

Professor accuses the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration of harassment.
(Photo: www.jnu.ac.in)
An assistant professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), who is eight months pregnant, on Friday, 26 August, accused the varsity administration of "insulting, harassing and intimidating" her.
Addressing a press conference, Gayettri Dixit, assistant professor at the Centre for African Studies, said, "I am being severely harassed and punished continuously physically, mentally and socially. Due to the atrocities by the administration, I fell unconscious at my university residence and was rushed to the...hospital in an ambulance on July 26."
The JNU administration did not respond to calls from the Press Trust of India to seek its response.
In a statement, the JNU Teachers Federation (JNUTF) said the administration should refrain from attempting to violate teachers' dignity.
"We demand safety and security for the female faculty member and her family," the JNUTF said.
