Lucknow Mahapanchayat: Farmers Seek a Law on MSP, Justice for Lakhimpur

Narendra Modi announced on Friday, 19 November, that his government would repeal the three contentious farm laws.
(Photo: Altered by Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
Two days after Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers' unions, announced that farmers will hold a mahapanchayat at Eco Garden in Lucknow on Monday, 22 November.
Kisan Ekta Morcha shared a poster of the same on Monday morning.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait had earlier given a 'Lucknow Chalo' call, inviting farmers, labourers, and youths to attend the mahapanchayat in big numbers.
Displaying distrust of the PM’s announcement, the SKM had stated on Sunday that it would continue to occupy the six protest sites until the legislation is withdrawn in the Parliament's winter session.
Farmer leaders have also expressed that until a law is passed on minimum support price (MSP), the protests will continue.
Tikait had said in a tweet in Hindi that the reforms being talked about by the government are fake and the plight of farmers will only stop when a law on MSP is made.
After a meeting between farmers unions following PM Modi’s announcement, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal had announced,
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)