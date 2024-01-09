Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and Greetings on NRI Day

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024: Quotes, Messages, Greetings, Images of NRI Day.
(Photo: iStock)
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) or NRI Day is celebrated in India every year on 9 January. The day commemorates the return of Mahatma Gandhi, the greatest Pravasi from South Africa to India in 1915 for the struggle of Independence. One of the main aims of recognising Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is to pay homage and honour to the Overseas Indian community who play a significant role in the development of the country.
According to mea.gov.in, "Since 2015, the format PBD has been revised to celebrate it once every two years and to hold theme-based PBD Conferences during the intervening period with participation from overseas diaspora experts, policy makers and stakeholders. These conventions provide a platform to the overseas Indian community to engage with the government and people of the land of their ancestors for mutually beneficial activities."
Let us check out the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024 Quotes, Wishes, Messages, and Greetings below on the occasion of NRI Day.
This year, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be celebrated in India on Tuesday, 9 January 2024.
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas or NRI Day is celebrated to commemorate the return of Mahatma Gandhi from South Africa to India on 9 January 1915.
On this Pravasi Bharatiya Divas let us shower some love on the NRI community who still help in the development of India. Happy NRI Day.
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas brings together all the NRIs and creates an environment of love and patriotism. Happy Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024.
I welcome all NRIs and say that there are several opportunities waiting for them in India. Times have changed very quickly. [Narendra Modi].
On this NRI day, people living overseas must be assured that they are still part of this country and will always be. Happy NRI Day 2024.
Indian community is admired all around the world. It is not due to the money but the values the Indian community is living with. [Narendra Modi].
Every life is a journey, regardless of whether you stay in one place, live like a global nomad, or end up being something in between. [Ranjani Rao].
Even in darkness, there is light and that is spiritually illuminated India. [Shubhangi Gopal Kamble].
Non-resident Indians (NRI) are natural and bright rays of spiritually enlightened India to illuminate rest of the world. [Shubhangi Gopal Kamble].
We have so much to give to the world. What is needed is the confidence in ourselves. [Narendra Modi].
I know the problems you faced. That is why visa on arrival facilities are being made available for several nations. [Narendra Modi].
Be patriotic everyday not just a day. [Shubhangi Gopal Kamble].
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is for all those people who despite living outisde the nation have true feelings towards their motherland. Happy Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024.
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is observed to pay tribute to the NRIs who are settled in foreign countries and make India proud with their success and dedication. Happy NRI Day 2024.
We send heartfelt congratulations to all the Non-Resident Indians who have always made our country proud and gave us a global recognition. We wish you a happy and prosperous NRI Day 2024.
