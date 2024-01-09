Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and Greetings on NRI Day

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) or NRI Day is celebrated in India every year on 9 January. The day commemorates the return of Mahatma Gandhi, the greatest Pravasi from South Africa to India in 1915 for the struggle of Independence. One of the main aims of recognising Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is to pay homage and honour to the Overseas Indian community who play a significant role in the development of the country.

According to mea.gov.in, "Since 2015, the format PBD has been revised to celebrate it once every two years and to hold theme-based PBD Conferences during the intervening period with participation from overseas diaspora experts, policy makers and stakeholders. These conventions provide a platform to the overseas Indian community to engage with the government and people of the land of their ancestors for mutually beneficial activities."

