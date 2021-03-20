‘Sad, Not Surprised’: Profs Blame Govt for Pratap B Mehta’s Exit

Amid growing disquiet over the resignation of notable political scholar and critic, Pratap Bhanu Mehta from Ashoka University – who in his parting letter spoke of having become a ‘political liability’ – The Quint spoke to professors and students across varsities, most of whom expressed regret, but little surprise at the move.

They said that the developments at Ashoka were preceded by the silencing of academic voices in other public institutions and it was now the turn of private varsities.