‘Posting Videos Not a Crime’: Deep Sidhu tells HC on 26 Jan Riots

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu, arrested in connection with the Red Fort violence on Republic Day on Thursday, 8 April, told the Delhi High Court that there is no evidence of him mobilising the protesting farmers to the Red Fort. He said that the call for protests was given by leaders of farmers’ unions, in which he has no role to play.

“I am not a member of farmers’ unions, no call was given by me to go to Red Fort. There is no evidence that I mobilised the crowd,” Sidhu’s lawyer told the Delhi HC on his behalf on Thursday, as quoted by ANI.