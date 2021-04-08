‘Posting Videos Not a Crime’: Deep Sidhu tells HC on 26 Jan Riots

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu, arrested in connection with the Red Fort violence on Republic Day on Thursday, 8 April, told the Delhi High Court that there is no evidence of him mobilising the protesting farmers to the Red Fort. He said that the call for protests was given by leaders of farmers’ unions, in which he has no role to play.
“I am not a member of farmers’ unions, no call was given by me to go to Red Fort. There is no evidence that I mobilised the crowd,” Sidhu’s lawyer told the Delhi HC on his behalf on Thursday, as quoted by ANI.
He further said that he has not indulged in any violence and had left the Red Fort before the ruckus erupted.
The court adjourned the matter for 12 April and has asked for transcripts of Sidhu’s videos to be submitted.
In an earlier hearing on 26 February, Sidhu had shown his apprehension about a fair and impartial investigation by the agencies.
Sidhu had also moved an application seeking security in the jail premises after he was shifted to a separate cell, which he had later withdrawn.
