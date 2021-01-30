Popular TN ‘Village Cooking Channel’ Gets New Guest – Rahul Gandhi

As he asks if he can help with the mixing of ingredients for raita, he also calls them by its Tamil names – Vengayam (onion), Thayiru (curd) and Kal uppu (crystal salt). He then shouts the name of the ingredient out loud for the viewers, in a manner very similar to the main chef in the video, and adds the ingredients to make raita for the biryani. He then mixes it with a spatula and checks it for the taste.

While sitting on the mat, he engages in conversation with the channel’s team who tell him that it is their dream to go abroad to cook. Rahul Gandhi then asks them if he can tell his friend in the US and arrange for them to go there and cook.

He also suggests that the team should explore opportunities to travel to other Indian states and cook. The team then shares that they still can’t believe that Rahul Gandhi is with them and tells him that they want to organise a feast for their subscribers some day. “When you organise, I will come,” Rahul Gandhi says.