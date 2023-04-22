Harjinder Kaur's Husband Was Martyred 30 Yrs Ago. Today, Her Son Is a Martyr Too

Harjinder Kaur's Husband Was Martyred 30 Yrs Ago. Today, Her Son Kulwant Singh Is a Martyr Too
Harjinder Kaur (55) mother of Lance Naik Kulwant Singh (32) is surrounded by villagers and relatives who have come to pay last respects to her son at their home in Charik village in Punjab's Moga district. One of the five jawans who was martyred after an army vehicle was ambushed in J&K's Poonch on 20 April, Kulwant was married just three years ago to Hardeep Kaur. Harjinder describes her son as a doting father of two children - daughter Armandeep (1) and a five-month-old son Fatehveer.
Kulwant Singh's children Armandeep (1) and a five-month-old son Fatehveer.
"He spent his holidays here last month. He left on 1 April after spending a few days here," the mother says, remembering the last time she saw her son.
Kulwant Singh's mother Harjinder Kaur (right).
The family did not know of the attack or about Kulwant's martyrdom till 6:00 am the next day. After the Army failed to establish contact with the family, an official got in touch with former army jawan Naib Singh (56) from the village.
"I got a call around 5:00 pm. The Army was trying to trace the family. They sent me the Aadhaar card and other personal details of him. There are two Whatsapp groups that the village has, so I put the details on those groups at around 10:00 pm in the night. The family came to know only at 6:00 am the next day," he said.
After her first husband was martyred, she got remarried to Mandar Singh and had two children with him.
Family members console Kulwant Singh's wife Hardeep Kaur.
"The village is saddened by Kulwant's demise, but we are also proud that he died a martyr just like his father. Both sacrificed themseves for this country. It's heartbreaking that he has left behind his family," Naib Singh said, remembering Kulwant as a "cultured and traditional boy."Kulwant was identified from the PAN card found in his pocket after the attack, the Army told Naib Singh over the phone.
Kulwant Singh completed 14 years in the Army before being killed on Thursday.
Kulwant Singh, along with Havaldar Mandeep Singh, Lance Naik Harkrishan Singh, Sepoy Sewak Singh, and Lance Naik Debashish Biswal were martyred after the army vehicle they were travelling in was attacked and caught fire due to the grenades hurled at it by terrorists "who took advantage of rains and low visibility," the Army said in a statement.
Mandeep Singh, Harkrishan Singh, Sewak Singh, and Kulwant Singh were from Punjab, and Debashish Biswal was from Odisha.
The five were on duty to get essentials when the vehicle was fired at by terrorists and grenades were reportedly hurled at it setting it ablaze.
