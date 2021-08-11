After Lok Sabha Adjourned, Speaker Meets PM, Sonia Gandhi & Others

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during a meeting with leaders of all the parties in the House.
(Photo: PTI)
After the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, 11 August, top leaders of different political parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Sonia Gandhi, met the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in his official chamber.
NDTV reported that the meeting was a customary affair after the end of a parliamentary session.
Apart from PM Modi and Sonia Gandhi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of Congress in the Lower House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and other MPs from Trinamool Congress, YSRCP, BJD were present at the meeting. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi was also present at the meet.
The Monsoon session of Parliament began on 19 July and was scheduled to conclude on 13 August. However, the Lok Sabha was adjourned two days ahead of schedule on Wednesday. Later in the day, the Rajya Sabha was also adjourned sine die.
In a tweet, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "After the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die, urged the leaders of all parties to encourage discussion and dialogue in the House in the future for the welfare of the public and to do away with their wants."
Addressing the media on Wednesday, Birla said the House could not function as per expectations and it could only sit for 21 hours and 14 minutes out of the allotted time of 96 hours, IANS reported.
He further called for the members to maintain the sanctity of the House, and called the display of placards and sloganeering in the Well against Parliamentary norms.
(With inputs from IANS, ANI and NDTV)
