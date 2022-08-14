After 2 Other Attacks This Week, Grenade Strike Kills Cop in J&K's Kulgam

In the incident near Rajouri on 11 August, two militants killed four soldiers and injured one in an attack on an army base, 25 km off Rajouri. Both the militants were later gunned down.

The militants had attempted to enter an army camp in Rajouri with the suspected intention of carrying out a suicide attack, which led to a gunfight.

Subedar Rajendra Prasad, Rifleman Manoj Kumar, and Rifleman Lakshmanan D were killed in the fight against the two militants. Rifleman Nishant Malik from the White Knight Corps, who was injured during the attack, succumbed to injuries later during the day.

In the incident in Bandipora on 12 August, the victim was identified as Mohd Amrez, a labourer who had come from Bihar's Madhepura.