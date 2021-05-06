Amid COVID Surge, IIT Kanpur Told Us to Vacate Hostel, Return Home

I am one of the several thousand students at IIT Kanpur, who were forced to vacate their hostel rooms and travel thousands of kilometers to reach back home, on a day when India reported more than 3.5 lakh new coronavirus cases.

The campus had closed down last year during the nationwide lockdown and all students were at their homes. Finally in January 2021, all postgraduate and fourth year undergraduate students were allowed to come back to the campus on a voluntary basis.

A large majority (around 3,000 students) did choose to come back to the campus. Suddenly, on 21 April, these students were forced to vacate their hostels rooms and travel back to their homes five days later, ie, by 26 April.