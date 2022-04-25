Police Recover Rusted Grenade in South West Delhi; Area Cordoned Off

File photo
(Photo: IANS)
The Delhi Police, on Monday evening, 25 April, recovered an old, rusted grenade in an unidentifiable bag from the Mohammadpur area of South West district, reported ANI.
The police have cordoned off the area.
The local police and the Bomb Disposal Squad reached the spot after Delhi Police received a call regarding a suspicious bag in the area.
Earlier in February, officials of the Delhi Police's Special Cell and the Bomb Disposal Squad had found a bag containing an explosive from Old Seemapuri in New Delhi.
The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was later diffused by a bomb disposal squad of the National Security Guard (NSG).
This came as part of the probe of the Ghazipur bomb case, wherein a bomb was found at a busy flower market in East Delhi last month, news agency ANI reported, citing police sources. The IED discovered was similar to the one recovered from Ghazipur in January.
The Bomb Disposal Squad of the NSG had discovered chemical compounds such as RDX and Ammonium Nitrate in the 3 kg IED recovered from Ghazipur.
(With inputs from ANI.)
