Police Lathicharge Students Gathered for a Student Election Rally in Jaipur

Police lathicharged students gathered without permission on university and college campuses in several cities in Rajasthan, including Jaipur, on Monday, 22 August, during filing of nominations for upcoming student union elections.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) candidate for the president's post in Jaipur's Rajasthan University, Narendra Yadav, held a show of strength with a large number of his supporters during nomination, police told PTI.

When police tried to restrict their entry to the university and administrative block citing model code of conduct, the students turned "unruly" and created "ruckus," officials reportedly said.

Injuries were reported on both sides, ANI reported.