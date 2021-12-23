Police Complicit in Growth of Majoritarianism: EGI’s Report on Tripura Violence

The Editors’ Guild of India (AGI) on Wednesday, 22 December, released its fact-finding mission report on the attack "on media freedom in Tripura," in the wake of the communal violence that occurred in the state and the use of stringent laws against journalists and activists that followed.

The Tripura Police had invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against 102 people, including journalists, for reporting and writing on the communal violence in the state, including tweets which read, “Tripura is burning.”

The three-member team included independent journalist Bharat Bhushan, General Secretary of the Editors’ Guild Sanjay Kapoor, and Editor of Imphal Review of Arts and Politics Pradip Phanjoubam.