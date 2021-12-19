PMO Did Not Summon CEC, Letter Was Meant for EC Secretary: Law Ministry

The letter, according to an Indian Express report, read like a “summons” aimed at the Chief Election Commission since it read “expects CEC” be present. This kind of wording, according to the report, breached precedent and constitutional norms.

The function of the Election Commission, being a constitutional authority, is protected from any influence from the Executive and the three commissioners (Chandra, Kumar and Pandey) are to maintain a distance from the Centre to ensure impartial functioning of the body.

Though the Election Commission, according to an Indian Express report, expressed displeasure on the tone of the letter, the three subsequently joined the meeting which was chaired by Principal Secretary to PM PK Mishra.