Jahangirpuri: Delhi Police Chief Asks ED To Probe Key Accused Ansar Under PMLA

The anti-encroachment drive has been stopped after the Supreme Court ordered the maintenance of 'status quo' in the matter for two weeks.

Meanwhile, a fact-finding team of West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is expected to visit the violence-hit district on Friday, and submit a report to party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja also visited Jahangirpuri on Friday, but was allegedly stopped by the police to meet the persons whose properties were demolished.

Delegations of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had visited the district on Thursday, to express their support to the residents whose homes and shops were annihilated.

"We've come to Jahangirpuri to meet the victims. This (demolition drive) should not be seen through the prism of religion. It is an attack on the poor. The Congress party stands with them. We have come here to tell the victims that we stand with them," Maken had told reporters while in Jahangirpuri.

The demolition drive had been initiated days after the communal clashes had broken out in Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.