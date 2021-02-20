‘PM Smiled When Tikait Wept’: Priyanka Gandhi in Muzaffarnagar

With thousands in attendance, the Mahapanchayat is among the series of such gatherings that Priyanka Gandhi has been addressing over the past few weeks, as the Congress party tries to make inroads in western Uttar Pradesh.

According to IANS, the Congress has divided the 27 districts of the state into three zones.

Ajay Lallu, Aradhna Mishra Mona and Deepak Singh have reportedly been assigned the responsibility to galvanise support in these districts, while the party also plans to rope in leaders like Hardik Patel from Gujarat and Navjot Singh Sidhu from Punjab.

Gandhi also addressed a farmers’ panchayat in Bijnore on 15 February.

Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning a series of pro-farmer meetings in the state to clear the misconceptions regarding the farm laws and counter the Congress’ plans, IANS reported.