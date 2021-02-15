Priyanka Gandhi to Address Kisan Panchayat in UP’s Bijnor Today

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is on her way to Chandpur in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district, where she will be addressing a farmers’ rally later in the day.
In pictures shared by the party on Twitter, Vadra, who had briefly stopped at Hapur, could be seen in the presence of party workers, who had welcomed her with garlands.
As farmers have been protesting on the Delhi borders since 26 November last year, to demand the repeal of the three new central farm laws, the Congress has begun to hold block-level meetings to highlight their plight.
According to Congress’ Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, party cadres have been asked to raise the issue of farmers protest with the masses.
The Congress leader has earlier addressed farmers in Saharanpur district last Wednesday.
"When the Congress comes to power again, we will immediately repeal these farm laws. We will also ensure MSPs for all farmers," Vadra had said while addressing a 'Kisan Panchayat' in Chilkhana.
(With inputs from IANS.)
