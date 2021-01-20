‘India-US United’: PM Modi, World Leaders Congratulate Prez Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first world leaders to congratulate US President Joe Biden, soon after he was sworn in as the 46th head of the country.
“I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership,” he said, in a tweet.
PM Modi also added that India and USA stood “united and resilient” in addressing common challenges in advancing global peace and security.
Earlier in November, the two leaders spoke over the phone, with both reiterating their "firm commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership".
Here is what other world leaders said after Biden and Harris took oath:
United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson too congratulated Biden-Harris on their inauguration.
“America’s leadership is vital on the issues that matter to us all, from climate change to COVID, and I look forward to working with President Biden,” tweeted Johnson.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga : "Congratulations to President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris on your inauguration. Japan and the United States are allies tied firmly by bonds and shared universal values.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan: “I congratulate President @JoeBiden on his inauguration. Look forward to working with @POTUS in building a stronger Pak-US partnership through trade & economic engagement, countering climate change, improving public health, combating corruption & promoting peace in region & beyond.”
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: “ Congratulations, @JoeBiden, on your inauguration as the 46th President of the United States. Our two countries have tackled some of history’s greatest challenges together - and I’m looking forward to continuing this partnership with you, @KamalaHarris, and your administration.”
Published: 20 Jan 2021,10:43 PM IST