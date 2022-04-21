Guru Tegh Bahadur Parkash Purab 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images and WhatsApp Status

Guru Tegh Bahadur wishes, images and quotes. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: sikhiwiki.org)
Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth of ten Sikh gurus, who was born in Amritsar, Punjab, in April 1621. His birth anniversary is being celebrated on 21 April 2022.
His birth anniversary is also known as Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti and Prakash Parv. This year marks the 400th Prakash Parv.
Guru Tegh Bahadur was trained in the martial arts of swordsmanship and horse riding from young age. However, he later took the path of renunciation, meditation and started believing in forgiveness.
He was also a fierce advocate of religious freedom.
Here are some wishes, quotes and images which you can share with your loved ones and also upload as Facebook and WhatsApp status on this auspicious occasion of Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti.
“Give up your head, but forsake not those whom you have undertaken to protect. Sacrifice your life, but relinquish not your faith.” - Guru Tegh Bahadur
"True Realisation of the actual nature of this material world, its perishable, transitory and illusory aspects best dawns on a person in suffering." - Guru Tegh Bahadur
May Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji give you the strength to stand against all evil.
May this auspicious occasion of Prakash Parv brings peace and happiness in your life.
May god bless us all with good health and peace. Happy Guru Tegh Bahadur Janyanti!
Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji sacrificed his life for religious freedom. Let's spread a word about his teachings on his birth anniversary.
