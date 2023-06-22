'Saw White House for First Time 30 Years Ago': PM Modi Says Ahead of Biden Meet

Speaking outside the White House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "30 years ago I came to the US as an ordinary citizen and saw the White House from outside."

"After becoming the PM, I have visited the White House many times. This is the first time the gates of the White House have been opened for the Indian-American community in such large numbers," he added.

On the lawns of the White House, Biden said, “The relationship between the US and India is one of most defining relationships in the 21st century."

"PM Modi welcome back to the White House. I am honoured to be the first to host you here on a State visit," Biden added.

Another component of Modi's visit is his address to a joint sitting of the US Congress, at the invitation of Congressional leaders, which will be followed by a Congressional reception, before Modi is whisked away to the official State dinner hosted by the president and first lady.