'Saw White House for First Time 30 Years Ago': PM Modi Says Ahead of Biden Meet

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk along the Colonnade to the Oval Office after a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, 22 June.
(Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently on a three-day state visit to the United States, received a warm welcome at the White House today, where he engaged in bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden.
At the bilateral meeting with PM Modi, Biden says, "Thank you Prime Minister for your decision to host the G20 this year...I look forward to discussing how we can strengthen our partnership."
Speaking outside the White House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "30 years ago I came to the US as an ordinary citizen and saw the White House from outside."
"After becoming the PM, I have visited the White House many times. This is the first time the gates of the White House have been opened for the Indian-American community in such large numbers," he added.
On the lawns of the White House, Biden said, “The relationship between the US and India is one of most defining relationships in the 21st century."
"PM Modi welcome back to the White House. I am honoured to be the first to host you here on a State visit," Biden added.
Another component of Modi's visit is his address to a joint sitting of the US Congress, at the invitation of Congressional leaders, which will be followed by a Congressional reception, before Modi is whisked away to the official State dinner hosted by the president and first lady.
General Electric's aerospace division has formed a partnership with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to manufacture fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force in India.
This transfer of advanced technology is unprecedented, potentially revolutionizing the Indian airspace. Furthermore, in support of the "Make in India" initiative, Prime Minister Modi has invited prominent American chip maker Micron Technology to establish an assembly plant in Gujarat, with a total investment of $2.75 billion.
India and the US are expected to announce changes in the processing of H-1B visas, benefiting a percentage of workers who will be able to renew their visas in the US without returning to India.
