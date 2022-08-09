PM Narendra Modi’s Assets Increase by Rs 30 Lakh Since March 2021-22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The value of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s moveable assets increased by Rs 26.13 lakh, from Rs 1,97,68,885 at the end of March 2021 to Rs 2,23,82,504 at the end of March 2022, according to his latest declaration of assets on the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) website.
With details provided up to 31 March this year, the declaration includes a fixed deposit, bank balance, National Savings Certificates, life insurance policies, bank balance, jewellery, and cash in hand.
The PM has mentioned 'NIL' in the column for immoveable assets. A note under the list states: “Immovable property Survey No 401/A was jointly held with three other joint owners and each having an equal share of 25%, is no more owned by the self as the same has been donated.”
In last year’s declaration, Modi had listed a one-fourth share in a residential plot located at Survey No 401/A, Sector-1, Gandhinagar, with an overall market value of Rs 1.10 crore.
Modi’s bank balance has also dipped to Rs 46,555 from Rs 1,52,480.
Meanwhile, the latest declaration also shows that his bank FDR and MOD balance has increased from Rs 1,83,66,966 to Rs 2,10,33,226.
In the column on details of assets owned by the spouse, the Prime Minister has stated, 'Not known.'
The PMO website also shows the latest declarations of 10 Union government ministers: Rajnath Singh, RK Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan, Hardeep Singh Puri, G Kishan Reddy, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Parshottam Rupala, V Muraleedharan, Fagan Singh Kulaste – and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi who relinquished charge on 6 July.
