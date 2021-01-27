‘Modi Challenged’: How Int’l Media Covered Delhi Farmer’s Unrest

The 72nd Republic Day of India saw unprecedented unrest as the farmer’s ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’ tractor rally turned violent at several places in the national capital, with scores of farmers and policemen injured, tear gas shelling and lathi charge on protesters and vandalism and clashes at the Red Fort.

With one protester dead and the Home Ministry planning the next course of action, an unrest of this scale was bound to get international media attention.