PM Modi Warns Armed Forces Against ‘Disinformation’ Campaigns, Cyber Challenges

Talking about long delays in defence acquisition, Modi said most of the procurement programmes kept facing questions and abusing politicians became very easy.

"It kept going on for years and as a result, the armed forces had to wait for modern equipment for decades, he said.

Recalling the glorious maritime tradition of the country, Modi said that the defence sector of India used to be very strong even before independence.

At the time of independence, there were 18 ordnance factories in the country, where many types of military equipment including artillery guns, were made.

He said India was an important supplier of defence equipment in World War II.

"Our howitzers, machine guns made at the Ishapur Rifle Factory, were considered the best. We used to export a lot. But then what happened that, at one point in time, we became the world's biggest importer in this field?" he asked.

He said like the countries who capitalised on the challenge of the World War to emerge as big arms exporters, India too turned adversity into opportunity during the COVID-19 period and made strides in economy, manufacturing and science.