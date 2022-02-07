Oppn Instigated Migrants To Skip Lockdown, Cong Leads ‘Tukde Tukde’ Gang: Modi

PM Modi alleged that they instigated migrant workers to breach lockdown during the first wave of COVID-19, and that they have become “leader of the tukde-tukde gang”.
In his reply to the debate in Lok Sabha on Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 7 February, honoured singer Lata Mangeshkar, before unleashing an attack on the opposition parties.
In honour of Mangeshkar’s legacy, he said that "she unified the nation through her music".
Following that up with his attack on the opposition parties, he alleged that they instigated migrant workers to breach lockdown during the first wave of COVID-19, and that they have become “leader of the tukde-tukde gang”.
Pointing out that “the opposition has raised the issue of inflation here,” PM Modi said: “It would've been better if they had raised that matter while their government was in power.”
Further, he alleged that even as Coronavirus is a global pandemic, "some even misused that for political gains".
Thereby, Modi went on to say:
The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment had in September 2020 told Parliament that it had no data available on the number of migrant workers who had lost their lives during the nationwide lockdown that year. This had come months after the internet was flooded with visuals of migrant workers struggling to get to their homes, after having been rendered unemployed and left wanting for food, safety, and shelter due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Many were said to have perished along the way.
Subsequently, the PM accused the Congress party of practicing divisive politics, and said: "Congress has become the leader of tukde-tukde gang."
He also claimed that the “Congress attempted to hurt Tamil sentiments,” before adding:
“I want to salute Tamil Nadu citizens who lined the streets for hours to pay tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat.”
PM Modi further hit out at Congress leader P Chidambaram for writing articles in newspapers about the current economic state of the country.
Further he cited Jawaharlal Nehru as having said from the Red Fort that the Korean war caused inflation.
