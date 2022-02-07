Oppn Instigated Migrants To Skip Lockdown, Cong Leads ‘Tukde Tukde’ Gang: Modi

In his reply to the debate in Lok Sabha on Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 7 February, honoured singer Lata Mangeshkar, before unleashing an attack on the opposition parties.

In honour of Mangeshkar’s legacy, he said that "she unified the nation through her music".

Following that up with his attack on the opposition parties, he alleged that they instigated migrant workers to breach lockdown during the first wave of COVID-19, and that they have become “leader of the tukde-tukde gang”.