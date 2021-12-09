Mortal Remains of CDS Rawat, 12 Others Reach Delhi, PM Modi Will Pay Tribute

The Indian Airforce Aircraft carrying the mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat and other Armed Forces personnel landed at the Palam Airbase in New Delhi on Thursday, 9 December. The family members of the deceased and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval later paid their last respects. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reached the Palam Airbase to pay his last respects.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to pay tribute to late CDS Rawat and the others at around 9 pm on Thursday, ANI reports.

Earlier, the Indian Army had said: