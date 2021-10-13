PM Modi Launches Gati Shakti Master Plan, Says 'Building Base for Next 25 Years'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 13 October, launched the Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, at a programme held at Delhi's Pragati Maidan.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ BJP4India)
"With the resolve of self-reliant India, we are building the foundation of India for the next 25 years. PM Gatishakti National Master Plan is going to take India's self-confidence to the resolve of self-reliance. This national master plan will give impetus to 21st century India," PM Modi said at the inauguration.
The Rs 100 lakh crore plan, which seeks to speed up and expand infrastructure projects, is intended to enhance the country's self reliance.
"The PM Gatishakti Master Plan not only brings together the government process and its various stakeholders, it also helps to integrate different modes of transportation. This is an extension of holistic governance," he said.
Prime Minister Modi, at the Gati Shakti plan inauguration, said that the development of India's infrastructure does not feature on the list of priorities for most political parties.
Alluding to the BJP-led central government, he noted, "We have not only developed a work-culture of completing the projects within the stipulated time frame, but today efforts are being made to complete the projects ahead of time."
"Now with the whole of government approach, the collective power of the government is being channelised into the implementation of the schemes. This is the reason why many unfinished projects are being completed for decades now," he added.
Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Nitin Gadkari, Sarbananda Sonowal were also present at the launch event, among others.
The Gati Shakti Master Plan inaugurated on Wednesday seeks to better the country's infrastructure by resolving the obstacles posed to development in the past.
"Economic Zones like textile clusters, pharmaceutical clusters, defence corridors, electronic parks, industrial corridors, fishing clusters, agri zones will be covered to improve connectivity and make Indian businesses more competitive. It will also leverage technology extensively including spatial planning tools with ISRO imagery developed by BiSAG-N (Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics)," the press statement added.
