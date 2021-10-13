PM Modi Launches Gati Shakti Master Plan, Says 'Building Base for Next 25 Years'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 13 October, launched the Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, at a programme held at Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

"With the resolve of self-reliant India, we are building the foundation of India for the next 25 years. PM Gatishakti National Master Plan is going to take India's self-confidence to the resolve of self-reliance. This national master plan will give impetus to 21st century India," PM Modi said at the inauguration.

The Rs 100 lakh crore plan, which seeks to speed up and expand infrastructure projects, is intended to enhance the country's self reliance.