PM Modi Chairs COVID Review Meeting, Stresses on Need for Genome Sequencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Friday, 10 September, to review India’s vaccination drive and the current COVID-19 situation in the country, news agency ANI reported.

Topics covered in the meeting included review the preparedness of health systems to respond, availability of medical oxygen and matters relating to production, supply and distribution of COVID vaccine.

It was brought up in the meeting that there are countries where number of active cases continues to remain high. In India too, figures from states like Maharashtra and Kerala, the PMO said, indicate there can be no room for complacency.

However, weekly positivity was at less than 3 percent for the 10th consecutive week, ANI reported.