34,973 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Reported in India; Death Toll Stands at 4.42 Lakh

India on Friday, 10 September, reported 34,973 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,31,74,954. The death toll increased by 260 to reach 4,42,009.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,90,646 active cases across the country, while 3,23,42,299 patients have been discharged so far, with 37,681 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.

Kerala has recorded 26,200 cases and 114 deaths since Thursday.

Meanwhile, more than 72,37,84,586 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since India's inoculation drive began in January. On Thursday, 67,58,491 doses were given.