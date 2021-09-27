PM Modi Launches 'Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission', Everyone To Get Health ID

File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
(Photo Courtesy: BJP4India/ Twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission on Monday, 27 September. Under this, every Indian citizen will have a unique digital health ID, which will contain all the health records of the person.
PM Modi had announced the pilot project of National Digital Health Mission from Red Fort on 15 August 2020. It will now be implemented across the country.
At present, this campaign is in its initial phase in six union territories (Andaman and Nicobar, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu).
Before the launch, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "I am happy that he (PM Modi) is launching it today. I believe that this will bring a revolutionary change in the health sector."
While launching the mission, Modi noted, "With the free vaccine movement, India has administered about 90 crore vaccine doses, therefore creating a record. Certification has also been issued for the same. CoWin has to be credited as well for this achievement", news agency ANI reported.
Through this campaign:
A unique health ID will be provided to every citizen which will contain details of their diseases, diagnoses, report, medication etc, in a common database through a single ID. This will essentially be a digitised version of all their health records. This digital database will be linked to the registry of doctors and health facilities across the country.
A Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) and Healthcare Facilities Registries (HFR) will serve as a repository of all healthcare providers in both modern and traditional medical systems. This will ensure ease for doctors/hospitals and healthcare providers.
(With inputs from ANI)
