Gamosa, Beard, Nurses: Many See Poll Markers in PM’s Vaccine Photo

The Prime Minister, who got the jab at 6:25 am, remained under observation for half an hour in the hospital and left around 7 am.

This comes when the second phase of vaccinations against the novel coronavirus began in India from Monday, with people above 60 years of age and those above 45 with co-morbidities eligible to get the jabs.

In the first phase of vaccination, only healthcare and frontline workers were eligible to get vaccinated. Over 1.4 crore vaccine shots have been given in India since the vaccination drive had kicked off on 16 January.

Vaccination will be provided free of charge at the government health facilities and will be on a payment basis at the private health facilities. All private hospitals can charge Rs 150 for vaccines and Rs 100 for service charges fixed by the central government.

Around 10,000 hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY, and 687 hospitals under the CGHS can be used by states as COVID vaccination centres (CVCs).