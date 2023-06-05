CM Bhupesh Baghel Disburses Rs 21.31 Crore for Godhan NYAY Yojana Beneficiaries

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.
(Photo: The Quint)
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday, 5 June, disbursed Rs 21.31 crore to the beneficiaries of the 'Godhan NYAY Yojana' scheme.
Out of the total amount, Rs 4.91 crore will be disbursed among cattle rearers in the lieu of purchase of cow dung between 16 to 31 May.
Moreover, Rs 8.98 crore has been paid to the Gauthan Committees, while Rs 6.29 crore has been paid to the self-help groups.
With the inclusion of this aforementioned amount, a total payment of Rs 538 crore 89 lakh has been made to cow dung sellers, Gauthan Committees, and women Self-Help Groups so far.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)